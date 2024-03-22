Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.07. 562,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $346.31 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $450.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.