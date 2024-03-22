IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after buying an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,190. The firm has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

