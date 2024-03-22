Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 963,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,205. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

