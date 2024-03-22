Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $171.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $171.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

