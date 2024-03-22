Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.53. 45,203,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,208,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.71. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

