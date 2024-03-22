PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.7%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $65.70. 3,394,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,688,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.