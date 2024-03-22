General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, RTT News reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

