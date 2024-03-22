Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,400. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

