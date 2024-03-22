Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $258.60. The stock had a trading volume of 934,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,178. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $364.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

