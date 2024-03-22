Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 3.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.68. 244,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,613,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYM. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock valued at $285,346,932. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.