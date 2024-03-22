Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.3%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.29. 2,997,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,639,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $493.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $85,112,369.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,087,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 7,218,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,868,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,087,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868,819 shares of company stock worth $2,160,793,228 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.