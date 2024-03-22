UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 2.9%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 2,092,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,792,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 0.97.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

