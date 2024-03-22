Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $52.41. Approximately 1,012,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,206,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

