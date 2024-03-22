Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 8,791,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 73,397,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

