AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.1% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 2,343,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,096,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.98 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $52,644,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $38,593,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

