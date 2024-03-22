AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.5%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.08. 5,728,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,854,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

