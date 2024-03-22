Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $767.28 and last traded at $767.94. 608,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,273,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $770.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $717.31 and its 200-day moving average is $629.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

