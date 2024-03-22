Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Guess? stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.
GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
