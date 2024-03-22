Franco-Nevada (FNV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2024 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$172.50 to C$170.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$139.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$146.00 to C$138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$195.00.

2/2/2024 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$201.00 to C$200.00.

1/26/2024 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$186.00 to C$182.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$2.17 on Friday, hitting C$155.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,444. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$217.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21.

Get Franco-Nevada Co alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.995614 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.