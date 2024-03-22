The Goldman Sachs Group Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $324.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $324.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.93.

NYSE:FDX traded up $20.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average is $251.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in FedEx by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

