IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 476,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. 1,333,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,068. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.23, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,562 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,258. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

