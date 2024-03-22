IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,550. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

