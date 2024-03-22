Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 24,966 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Evolution Petroleum worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.98. 52,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,864. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $200.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

