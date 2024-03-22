Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lowered by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.58. 291,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

