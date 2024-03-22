Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Cut by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for approximately 2.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,038 shares of company stock worth $877,559. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

