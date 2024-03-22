Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE MOD traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. The stock had a trading volume of 373,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

