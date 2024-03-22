IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $605.03. 153,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,120. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.61 and a 52-week high of $617.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

