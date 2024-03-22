Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 208,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 800,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

