Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD remained flat at $17.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

