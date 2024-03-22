Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 308.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.64. 196,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.89 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

