Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $703,277.40

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $703,277.40 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00083456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,047,528 coins and its circulating supply is 75,048,116 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

