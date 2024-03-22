Decred (DCR) Price Hits $25.54 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Decred has a market cap of $406.99 million and $13.52 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $25.54 or 0.00040397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00109946 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00018089 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,937,696 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

