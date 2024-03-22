Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $826-846 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.05 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.710-6.220 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.