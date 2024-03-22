Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at TD Cowen

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $116.50 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.59.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

