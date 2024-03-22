Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 409,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

