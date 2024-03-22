Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ASO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.52. 946,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

