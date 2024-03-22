Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5,141.1% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 1,894,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 251.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 130,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,027. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

