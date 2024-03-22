Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 235,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 173,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972,242. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

