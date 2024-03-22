Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $237,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 911 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.59. 3,812,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,483,851. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

