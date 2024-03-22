American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Raised to $17.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

APEI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APEI

American Public Education Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 277.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 422,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 516.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 411,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410,037 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3,108.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.