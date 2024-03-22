Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $22.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.34. 6,991,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,709,183. Chewy has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 204.65, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

