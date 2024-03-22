Brookstone Capital Management Sells 95,828 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,828 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.16. 1,369,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

