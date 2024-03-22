Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $37.18. 9,000,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,140,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.