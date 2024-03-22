Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $119.85 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $119.85 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003391 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,123,555 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

