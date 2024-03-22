tomiNet One Day Volume Reaches $21.19 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001282 BTC on exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $89.48 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 136,365,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,075,863 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 136,365,193.5182553 with 109,075,863.8328843 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.85114729 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $21,264,930.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

