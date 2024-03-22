ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,686. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

