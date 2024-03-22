Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 410,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 42,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 104,047 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,340,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 202,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. 17,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,956. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

