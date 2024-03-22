Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 3,829 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares during the period.

RWR traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 66,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,999. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

