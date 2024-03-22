Brookstone Capital Management Buys 15,348 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $92.45. 397,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,055. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

