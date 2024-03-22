HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 5%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. 32,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 116,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Trading Down 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 508,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.